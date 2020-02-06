On Friday, Feb. 7, Claflin University is serving as the host institution of the National Qualifying Tournament of the 31st annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC), America's premier academic competition for top HBCU students.
The fast-paced buzzer competition highlights students' academic prowess and ability to answer questions about history, science, literature, religion, the arts and pop culture. Claflin's HCASC team is also one of 65 teams competing for institutional grants and a spot in the HCASC National Championship Tournament taking place on the American Honda campus in Torrance, California, on March 28 through April 1.
Honda Campus All-Star Challenge is a year-round program that centers on academic excellence, community service, leadership, networking opportunities and mentorship. It includes campus engagement, qualifying tournaments and culminates with the National Championship. Since 1989, Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, one of Honda's longest-running philanthropic initiatives in the United States, has celebrated and recognized the academic talents of HBCU students. More than $9 million in grants from Honda have provided support for scholarships, facility upgrades and other investments to improve the HBCU student experience.
You have free articles remaining.
"This is Claflin's first time hosting the Qualifying Tournament. We are thrilled to host the tournament, and the students are so excited. They have been studying and practicing religiously since August. We're hoping to not only do well, but to bring home a big trophy in April," said Dr. Belinda Wheeler, associate professor of English, and the HCASC coach.
The four students representing Claflin are freshmen Otiana Thompson and Jevauni Malcolm, sophomore Travis Armstead II and junior Mackenzie Brown. Dr. Andre Key, assistant professor of African American studies, is the assistant coach.
To help Claflin qualify for the National Championship, the public can vote for our team at bit.ly/HBCUWinner2020 until Monday, Feb. 10. Register and vote up to three times per day. The top three vote-getting HBCUs will automatically advance.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex. For more information, please contact Dr. Belinda Wheeler at bwheeler@claflin.edu or 803-535-5717.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.