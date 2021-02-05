Claflin to hold 'Stuff the Van' event

The Claflin University Department of Athletics in conjunction with Claflin University Career Development and Davis Toyota of Orangeburg, will hold a Stuff the Van event, Tuesday-Friday, Feb. 9-11. This event is part of the school’s Black History Month celebration.

Donations will be collected from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex on the Claflin campus. The donations will be delivered on Friday, Feb. 12 to the Filling Station by Davis Toyota of Orangeburg, who donated the van for the event.

All items collected will be donated to the Orangeburg County School District Filling Station, which is designed to meet the need of food insecurity for all school-aged children in the district.

“Claflin University Athletics department is excited to be in partnership with the Orangeburg County School District,” said Tony O’Neal, Claflin Director of Athletics.

“We appreciate the opportunity to give back to the students in our area,” said Director of Athletics Tony O’Neal.

Students, Faculty & Staff, and the Orangeburg Community are encouraged to donate non-perishable items for the event. Items needed include Ramen Noodles, Apple Sauce, Lance Crackers, Pop-Tarts, Granola Bars, and Fruit Cups.