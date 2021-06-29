Corrected: Claflin to hold ribbon-cutting for Downtown Center

Claflin University plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Downtown Center, located at 1425 Russell Street in Orangeburg.

The facility will house the university’s new Center for Global Education, created by a merger of The Center for Professional and Continuing Studies and Claflin Online.

The Center for Social Justice, which coordinates Claflin’s Pathways From Prison Program, will also be housed at the Downtown Center.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30. The public is invited.

The Center for Professional and Continuing Studies coordinates enrollment for mostly non-traditional learners enrolled in one of the four accelerated online or on-campus bachelor’s degree programs or one of the five accelerated online or on-campus master’s degree programs.

The Center for Social Justice serves as a resource to unite, educate and advocate against social injustices. Among its goals are expanding relationships and partnerships between the greater Orangeburg community and beyond.

The Pathways From Prison Program offers incarcerated individuals in South Carolina prisons an opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, psychology and organizational management. Additionally, students will be able to earn certificate credentials.

