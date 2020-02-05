{{featured_button_text}}
The Arthur Rose Museum (copy)

The Arthur Rose Museum

 BRADLEY HARRIS, T&D FILES

Claflin University will hold a reception on Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Arthur Rose Museum to introduce faculty/artists participating in the annual Department of Art Faculty Exhibition.

The Department of Art will host the reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is free and the public is invited.

The exhibition will feature more than 50 paintings, sculptures and other visual art pieces in the museum through Feb. 28.

Cornelius Cakley, Rashid Glover, David Howell, Herman Keith Jr., Tabitha Ott, Ricardo Quinonez, Habibur Rahman, Mia Ulmer and Patro Ulmer are the contributing faculty/artists.

The Department of Art Faculty Lecture Series is also being held in conjunction with the exhibition.

Presenters will discuss various works from their careers, current research, conceptual explorations, artistic and creative processes, and other topics.

The schedule of remaining lectures is as follows:

• Ricardo Quinonez and David Howell -- Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2:30 -3:30 p.m.

• Cornelius Cakley -- Tuesday, Feb. 18, 3 p.m.

• Mia Ulmer -- Thursday, Feb. 20, 3:30 p.m.

• Tabitha Ott -- Monday, Feb. 24, 3 p.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments