Claflin Summer Arts Intensive to host culminating virtual program

The Claflin University Summer Arts Intensive will conclude this year’s program with a showcase of its talented performers in a virtual presentation on Friday, July 2, at 12:30 p.m.

The program can be seen on Zoom and will include original work through a staged reading of a 10-minute play, featuring song, video documentaries and slide presentation of artwork. All of the work was created and developed by the Summer Arts Intensive students.

During the month-long intensive, participants, who were in first grade through grade 10, received instruction from college professors in the areas of art, music, playwriting and video production. Professors were assisted by upper-level college students who served as mentors to participants.

The Summer Arts Intensive was sponsored by Claflin University’s Theater Program. The program received a grant totaling $10,692 from the South Carolina Arts Commission for programming in 2020. However, due to the global pandemic, event organizers shifted to a virtual platform.

“We are excited about the programming that our participants will showcase,” said Annette D. Grevious, Summer Arts Intensive director. “This grant helped us to provide arts-related instruction and programming which proves to be invaluable for emerging and existing artists.”

