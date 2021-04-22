Claflin students ready for in-person graduation; celebration moving inside because of weather threat

Thalia Butts, of Lithonia Ga., will also be walking across the stage Saturday with the Class of 2021 after earning a bachelor’s degree in mass communication.

She’s grateful the university took the time and effort to figure out how to hold an in-person graduation ceremony.

“Even if it can't be the type of graduation that we usually have, I'm grateful,” Butts said.

Sanders said he has learned what visionary leadership is all about over the past year.

“If life attacks you one way, try to figure out: How can I do something different? How can I make a better Claflin University for the students? At first, we were trying to have events and stuff on campus, and we had to try to get some more different options of how we can still have events, but in as safe a way as possible.

“So that was one of our main things. I was able to learn the different roles about student government and also learn how to be there for the students. ... I would definitely say that visionary leadership really taught me a lot,” Sanders said.

Butts said she has learned the value of time and, “to always make the most of whatever time that you have.”