Claflin students awarded Clyburn public health scholarships

Claflin University students Emersen Frazier and Jamal Walker have been selected to receive the James E. and Emily E. Clyburn Public Health Endowed Scholarship Award.

They will use the scholarships to complete the 4+1 Dual Degree Program, where students earn a bachelor's degree from Claflin University and a master of publichHealth from the Arnold School of Public Health at the University of South Carolina in a five-year period. Frazier is a senior political science major from Topeka, Kansas. Walker is a biology major from Hopkins.

"The current public health crisis has put a spotlight on the health disparities that exist throughout this nation. It has always been the goal of this scholarship to assist in the reduction of these inequities and to improve access to affordable health care for all South Carolinians," Congressman Clyburn said. "I commend presidents Warmack and Caslen for their commitment to this program's success and would like to personally congratulate this year's recipients, Ms. Frazier and Mr. Walker."