Claflin student wins Black College Quiz

Claflin University sophomore Otiana Thompson was recently crowned the Black College Quiz national champion.
The national quiz show series, hosted by radio and television personality Thomas Miles, aka "Nephew Tommy,” is televised each week on Bounce TV. The show features students from the nation’s historically black colleges and universities who showcase their knowledge of African American history.
“Otiana was an energetic and fierce competitor who elevated the game during each round of her competition,” said Jennifer J. Jackson, executive vice president of Central City Productions Inc. “We are proud to have her represent the Black College Quiz brand as our 2020 National Champion. We expect nothing but greatness in her future.”
Thompson, a history major from Columbia, received an $8,500 scholarship as the BCQ’s national champion.
“We are extremely proud of Otiana’s impressive performance and becoming the Black College Quiz national champion,” said Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack. “Her poise, extensive knowledge of African American history, and ‘Claflin Confidence’ were on full display during the broadcast. She exemplifies the globally engaged, visionary scholars we produce at Claflin University.”
Warmack also praised Dr. Belinda Wheeler for her contributions to Thompson’s triumphant performance.
“We are also grateful for Dr. Wheeler who coached, counseled and prepared Otiana for the competition. They were a formidable team," he said.
Thompson said she is happy about winning the BCQ. However, her biggest thrill was competing against some of the best and brightest students at other HBCUs.
“I’m so thankful for this win but most importantly, HBCUs are one of the central pillars in our community, and the scholarship and fellowship between our institutions continues to inspire me,” Thompson said. “Although I was crowned the winner, I must acknowledge the support and help of my family, friends and Dr. Wheeler. Not only did they believe in my talents, but they pushed me to take full advantage of this opportunity.”
Wheeler, who also appeared on the show, said she was also very proud of Thompson’s accomplishment and her commitment to preparing for the show.
“Otiana was a fearless competitor and it shows on the screen,” Wheeler said. “She went up against some of the nation’s brightest students and she emerged as the champion. I am tremendously proud of her.”
