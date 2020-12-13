Claflin student wins Black College Quiz

“We are also grateful for Dr. Wheeler who coached, counseled and prepared Otiana for the competition. They were a formidable team," he said.

Thompson said she is happy about winning the BCQ. However, her biggest thrill was competing against some of the best and brightest students at other HBCUs.

“I’m so thankful for this win but most importantly, HBCUs are one of the central pillars in our community, and the scholarship and fellowship between our institutions continues to inspire me,” Thompson said. “Although I was crowned the winner, I must acknowledge the support and help of my family, friends and Dr. Wheeler. Not only did they believe in my talents, but they pushed me to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Wheeler, who also appeared on the show, said she was also very proud of Thompson’s accomplishment and her commitment to preparing for the show.

“Otiana was a fearless competitor and it shows on the screen,” Wheeler said. “She went up against some of the nation’s brightest students and she emerged as the champion. I am tremendously proud of her.”

