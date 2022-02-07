Claflin student to play in Madden finals at Super Bowl

Claflin University student Eric Minor has parlayed his talent for video games into an opportunity to attend this year’s Super Bowl.

Minor, a senior computer science major from Suffolk, Virginia, advanced to the finals of the Madden NFL 22 x HBCU tournament and will face Rodney McKay of Virginia Union University. Both players are scheduled to appear on NFL Total Access to talk about their experience in the tournament. It will be shown on the NFL Network Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m.

Minor is one of 15 finalists invited to Los Angeles to meet with the NFL Football Development team to learn the business side of football at a variety of events and activations. Students will get the opportunity to receive career advice from NFL executives and key stakeholders while also participating in immersive job training.

Minor and McKay will meet in the final matchup Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. at the NFL’s west coast headquarters located next to SoFi Stadium in Hollywood Park, home of Super Bowl LVI. You can watch the event live on the NFL’s YouTube or Twitch channels.

To conclude the week, each student finalist will receive a ticket to attend Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.

The Madden NFL 22 x HBCU Tournament is driven by the NFL's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in both traditional sports and esports.

