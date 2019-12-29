Claflin University sophomore Otiana Thompson has been selected to participate in the 2020 Black College Quiz competition.
The quiz show series, presented by State Farm, features students from HBCUs who showcase their knowledge and skill in African-American history. Hosted by radio host, actor, comedian, producer and entrepreneur Thomas Miles, aka "Nephew Tommy," the weekly half-hour series has featured more than 50 HBCUs since its inception and awarded over $500,000 dollars in scholarships.
Thompson, a history major from Columbia, will travel to Atlanta Jan. 10-12 to compete in the competition. To prepare for the competition, Thompson practiced with and serves as a member of Claflin's Honda Campus All-Star Challenge team. HCASC is considered America's premier quiz bowl for top HBCU students.
"I am so excited to participate in Black College Quiz," said Thompson. "I love learning about black history because it inspires me to fight for my dreams because anything is possible."
Thompson is also a member of the Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College.
Dr. Belinda Wheeler, associate professor of English and HCASC coach, is equally excited about Thompson's upcoming participation in the competition. "We are very proud of Otiana and know she will represent Claflin well. Her knowledge of African-American history and culture is exceptional.” Wheeler will accompany Thompson on the trip.
The episodes featuring Thompson will be broadcast nationally on Bounce TV and several local stations later in the year.
