Claflin student selected for program to teach college students fact from fiction online

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– The MediaWise Voter Project, a nonprofit and nonpartisan program of The Poynter Institute that aims to teach digital literacy skills to first-time voters in the 2020 election, is pleased to announce that a student in your area has been selected as a Campus Correspondents. These students represent 11 diverse colleges and universities across America, and they will work to train their peers how to tell fact from fiction online in advance of the 2020 election.
Lance Reese, a sophomore at Claflin University from Columbia, studying mass communications, was selected from more than 1oo applicants for inclusion in this program.
In a time when the spread of misinformation online is rampant, MediaWise and its partners aim to teach young people how to debunk misinformation online.
“With all the rumors that circulate on the internet and around Michigan State, I’m excited to make a difference for first-time voters in November,” said Campus Correspondent Evan Jones, a student at Michigan State University. “I have a strong interest in journalism and politics. This opportunity seemed right up my alley.”
The MediaWise Voter Project (#MVP2020) is funded by Facebook with a goal to reach 2 million American college students, teaching them to be prepared and confident to participate in our democracy, as well as better informed as they vote for the first time in the 2020 election.
“Student voter turnout and making sure people are informed and educated about elections is something that I am very passionate about,” said Sonia Rao from the University of North Carolina. “I am honored to work with so many other inspiring students across the country and so excited to use this passion and this program to educate potential student voters about media literacy.”
The project builds on the momentum created by MediaWise, which teaches middle and high school students how to identify factual information, put social media posts in context and avoid sharing misinformation in their social media feeds.
Campus Correspondents were invited to The Poynter Institute for training with the MediaWise team March 6-8, when they learned how to spot misinformation online, find reliable information about the election and how to train their peers on these important skills. They will now pass on their knowledge in weekly training sessions, and document their work on @MediaWise social media accounts.
The Campus Correspondents are:
Evan Jones, Michigan State University
Sonia Rao, University of North Carolina
Cristobal Spielmann, Loyola Marymount University
Lance Reese, Claflin University
Hanlyn Tyler, University of North Texas
Johanna Crowl, American University
Zuna Ramos Maza, Suffolk University
Austin Houck, University of Virginia
Savannah Munn, Mississippi State University
Elif Onay, Stony Brook University
Kyah Probst, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
MediaWise was created with funding from Google.org and consists of four major components: the Teen Fact Checking Network, workshops at schools across the nation, a MediaWise Ambassador program and an open-source digital literacy curriculum by the Stanford University History Education Group (SHEG).
