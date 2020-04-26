Claflin student selected for program to teach college students fact from fiction online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– The MediaWise Voter Project, a nonprofit and nonpartisan program of The Poynter Institute that aims to teach digital literacy skills to first-time voters in the 2020 election, is pleased to announce that a student in your area has been selected as a Campus Correspondents. These students represent 11 diverse colleges and universities across America, and they will work to train their peers how to tell fact from fiction online in advance of the 2020 election.

Lance Reese, a sophomore at Claflin University from Columbia, studying mass communications, was selected from more than 1oo applicants for inclusion in this program.

In a time when the spread of misinformation online is rampant, MediaWise and its partners aim to teach young people how to debunk misinformation online.

“With all the rumors that circulate on the internet and around Michigan State, I’m excited to make a difference for first-time voters in November,” said Campus Correspondent Evan Jones, a student at Michigan State University. “I have a strong interest in journalism and politics. This opportunity seemed right up my alley.”