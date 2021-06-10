Claflin seeks public input on plans for student center

Claflin University will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, June 23, at 6 p.m. on the virtual platform Zoom.

The meeting is to enable citizens of Orangeburg to become acquainted with a proposed Rural Development project consisting of the construction of a new Student/Community Center at Claflin.

Citizens will have the opportunity to comment on items related to economic and environmental impacts of the construction as well as service area and alternatives to the project. Claflin invites community participation.

President Dwaun J. Warmack has made construction of a student center a priority for his administration.

He told The Panther, Claflin’s student newspaper, in April that trustees have approved the concept for the facility.

It will be three stories and feature a theater and food vendors, he said. “It’s going to be a beautiful facility.”

To register for the meeting, use the following link:

Meeting ID: 784 702 5798

