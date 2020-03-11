Claflin, SCSU extend spring breaks; S.C. State shifting to online classes because of virus

Claflin and South Carolina State universities are extending their spring breaks in response to coronavirus concerns.
“Our Emergency Preparedness Team is closely monitoring national and international developments concerning the novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” Claflin President Dr. Dwaun Warmack said in a release.
“With the safety of our campus community in mind, we have decided to extend spring break (for students only) through Sunday, March 22. The residence halls will reopen on Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m.,” he said.
The Office of Residential Life will work with individual students who require assistance. Students who have to return to campus before March 22 for any reason should contact the Department of Housing and Residential Life at 803-535-5301 or dbeckford@claflin.edu.
All on-ground classes will resume at Claflin at 8 a.m. Monday, March 23.
Claflin is asking people who have traveled to any of the high-risk areas to consult their health care provider immediately.
The university has not yet decided how inauguration activities will be affected next week. The university has a number of activities planned around Warmack’s Friday, March 20 inauguration.
S.C. State
S.C. State says students should not return to school on March 16.
Students will not resume face-to-face classroom instruction on March 23. Instead. S.C. State students will shift to remote learning and alternative instruction methods, including online classes.
“All residence halls and dining services will be open, but students are strongly encouraged not to return to campus and should closely monitor their university email for updates on when in-person classes will resume,” the university said in a release. “It is critical that students regularly check their university email for course instructions, as faculty will only communicate with students via their official university email accounts.”
S.C. State’s spring break is extended for students only. Faculty should report to work on Monday, March 16, to prepare their course-delivery plans.
International university-sponsored travel has been suspended. The university says it has established protocol to keep the campus community safe and prevent transmission, in the event any local cases are reported.
Students, faculty and staff who choose to travel to high-risk areas may be prevented from returning to campus and may be subjected to isolation or quarantine pending a health assessment by public health officials, the university said.