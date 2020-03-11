Claflin, SCSU extend spring breaks; S.C. State shifting to online classes because of virus

S.C. State says students should not return to school on March 16.

Students will not resume face-to-face classroom instruction on March 23. Instead. S.C. State students will shift to remote learning and alternative instruction methods, including online classes.

“All residence halls and dining services will be open, but students are strongly encouraged not to return to campus and should closely monitor their university email for updates on when in-person classes will resume,” the university said in a release. “It is critical that students regularly check their university email for course instructions, as faculty will only communicate with students via their official university email accounts.”

S.C. State’s spring break is extended for students only. Faculty should report to work on Monday, March 16, to prepare their course-delivery plans.

International university-sponsored travel has been suspended. The university says it has established protocol to keep the campus community safe and prevent transmission, in the event any local cases are reported.

Students, faculty and staff who choose to travel to high-risk areas may be prevented from returning to campus and may be subjected to isolation or quarantine pending a health assessment by public health officials, the university said.

