Claflin’s program for educators accredited

The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation announced that Claflin University is one of 60 providers from 26 states to receive accreditation for their educator preparation programs.

The spring 2021 review by the CAEP Accreditation Council resulted in 60 newly-accredited education preparation providers, bringing the total to 423 providers approved under the CAEP accreditation standards.

“This achievement is significant for Claflin University because the national endorsement by CAEP is the gold seal of approval for all of Claflin's teacher education programs,” said Dr. Anthony A. Pittman, dean of Claflin’s School of Education.

“The support we received from Claflin President Dr. Dwaun Warmack, Provost Dr. Karl Wright and other members of the campus community, including our district K-12 partners, was critical to our success. We also appreciate the assistance and cooperation provided by the CAEP site visiting team and the S.C. Department of Education. This accomplishment speaks well of our institution's commitment to high-quality - second to none – academic programs,” Pittman said.

CAEP was created by the consolidation of the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education and the Teacher Education Accreditation Council.