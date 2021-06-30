Claflin’s Downtown Center opens in Orangeburg; president: university is committed to city

Claflin University has expanded into downtown Orangeburg.
The university officially opened the Claflin University Downtown Center at 1425 Russell Street on Wednesday.
“This is the first step of many of what Claflin University will do down here,” Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack said.
“We have a civic and a moral responsibility to be a beacon of light, and support the revitalization of Downtown Orangeburg,” he said.
The center will house several programs geared toward helping the community, including the Center for Social Justice, the Center for Professional and Continuing Studies, the Pathways from Prison Program and the university’s online classes, or Claflin Online.
Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said the center is a part of the city’s vision for a revitalized downtown.
“This is a part of the vision that we have envisioned for downtown, to establish foot traffic down here. One of the vehicles that we wanted to use is to have partnerships with the universities, and get the universities from out of the walls, and bring their students out into Orangeburg,” Butler said.
Many initiatives will be housed in the center.
The components associated with the social justice center are health care, diversity and inclusion initiatives, prison education, education opportunities to former prisoners and police education, according to Warmack.
The university will offer certification programs, training programs in diversity and inclusion and certification programs in urban and rural policing. It will also help develop cultural competency and unconscious bias training.
Warmack noted Orangeburg’s role in the civil rights movement, including the Feb. 8, 1968 incident that is now known as the Orangeburg Massacre.
Three students were killed and 28 others were injured when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.
South Carolina State College students Henry Smith and Samuel Hammond, along with 19-year-old Wilkinson High School student Delano Middleton, were killed in the incident.
The former bowling alley is located near the center.
“This had significant value, and significant historical context around the notion of social justice and the work that will go behind that,” Warmack said.
The center will also focus on global education, allowing the university’s programs and initiatives to be accessible around the world.
“Our Center for Global Education will provide all of these trainings from a virtual format across the world. You could be in the continent of Africa, you could be in Europe, and still take advantage of the social justice component we will offer here at Claflin University,” Warmack said.
“This is an exciting time. We’re committed to the City of Orangeburg,” Warmack said. “This is just the beginning of our work and our commitment to Orangeburg, the state and the country.”
The Center for Social Justice will have up to ten interns who will conduct research and programmatic activist work, according to Warmack.
The center will also feature technology available to the public.
“We will open an Apple Lab here, and that will be open to the community to utilize computer literacy, and things like that as well,” Warmack said.
The university’s high school dual enrollment and workforce development programs will also be housed in the center.
“We want everything community-facing right here, and allow the community. We don’t have to be inside the gates at Claflin, we are outside the gates at Claflin, and everything that’s forward-facing will be done out of this facility,” Warmack said.
