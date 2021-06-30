Claflin’s Downtown Center opens in Orangeburg; president: university is committed to city

The university will offer certification programs, training programs in diversity and inclusion and certification programs in urban and rural policing. It will also help develop cultural competency and unconscious bias training.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Warmack noted Orangeburg’s role in the civil rights movement, including the Feb. 8, 1968 incident that is now known as the Orangeburg Massacre.

Three students were killed and 28 others were injured when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.

South Carolina State College students Henry Smith and Samuel Hammond, along with 19-year-old Wilkinson High School student Delano Middleton, were killed in the incident.

The former bowling alley is located near the center.

“This had significant value, and significant historical context around the notion of social justice and the work that will go behind that,” Warmack said.

The center will also focus on global education, allowing the university’s programs and initiatives to be accessible around the world.