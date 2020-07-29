Claflin’s Alice Tisdale ‘loved those students’; retired first lady left campus legacy

McGee said Tisdale’s 25 years of work at the university is very evident.

“You can’t walk on this university and there’s not one inch that does not have Alice Carson Tisdale’s touch on it. She’s been a part of all of this transformation here. We talk about Dr. Tisdale, but she’s been right there beside him,” McGee said.

“She has her way of putting her mark and leaving it. She’s had a great impact on the campus, not only physically, but even from a student’s perspective, she’s touched so many lives,” McGee said.

Claflin alumna and Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt also recalled her first encounter with Mrs. Tisdale.

“The first time I saw her when she spoke was when we were interviewing them, and she was supposed to be speaking just for a few minutes, but she got so wound up with the impression that she got from people here in Orangeburg until she extended her speech,” Keitt said.

“So, after the speech, I talked with her and I said, ‘Look you are not the president, you are the first lady. Don’t come out here speaking so long.’ And she just laughed. It was so funny, and we just hit it off the minute we met. She was that kind of a person,” Keitt said.