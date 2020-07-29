Claflin’s Alice Tisdale ‘loved those students’; retired first lady left campus legacy

Former Claflin University first lady Alice Carson Tisdale’s death has caused many to reflect on her life and her impact on others.
She passed July 25, nearly a year after she and Dr. Henry N. Tisdale retired as president and first lady of the university.
Dr. Isaiah McGee, dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, recalled his first encounter with Mrs. Tisdale.
“It was 1997 and the choir had to sing in Spartanburg, S.C., and she was sitting in the front row,” McGee said.
“Neither one of them had heard the choir since I had arrived as the new director, and that was the first outing. The choir stood up and started singing, and after they sang I turned around and kind of took a bow, and I could see her on the front row shaking her head like ‘OK.’ She gave me the thumbs up,” McGee said.
“That was my first interaction … with her and, of course, after that, we talked and we became really, really close,” McGee said.
McGee detailed the “tremendous” impact Mrs. Tisdale had on his life.
“She is like my second mom,” he said.
“She really has had a major impact on my life and my family’s life. Just a dynamic person, one of integrity, one that believes in you and believes all that you can be, and tries to get all that she can out of you,” McGee said.
McGee said Tisdale’s 25 years of work at the university is very evident.
“You can’t walk on this university and there’s not one inch that does not have Alice Carson Tisdale’s touch on it. She’s been a part of all of this transformation here. We talk about Dr. Tisdale, but she’s been right there beside him,” McGee said.
“She has her way of putting her mark and leaving it. She’s had a great impact on the campus, not only physically, but even from a student’s perspective, she’s touched so many lives,” McGee said.
Claflin alumna and Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt also recalled her first encounter with Mrs. Tisdale.
“The first time I saw her when she spoke was when we were interviewing them, and she was supposed to be speaking just for a few minutes, but she got so wound up with the impression that she got from people here in Orangeburg until she extended her speech,” Keitt said.
“So, after the speech, I talked with her and I said, ‘Look you are not the president, you are the first lady. Don’t come out here speaking so long.’ And she just laughed. It was so funny, and we just hit it off the minute we met. She was that kind of a person,” Keitt said.
“She knew that I was in politics, and we really got to talking. She said, ‘How did you get on there? You’re the first Black to get on the city council.’ I said, ‘Because I’m a talker like you.’ And she just laughed. We had a very personable relationship,” Keitt said.
Keitt said that Tisdale’s impact on the university can be described as profound.
“She loved those students, and to them, she was like their mother. She presented that to all of them, and really, really cared about the students,” Keitt said.
“She was a true first lady,” Keitt said.
Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College Director Dr. Monica Greene, a Claflin alumna, said one of her fond memories of Tisdale was when she began taking the lead at the honors program.
“When they first came here, we were like ‘Who’s this lady that’s trying to make us dress up?’ We were used to wearing jeans and T-shirts to class, laying around on the couches, and she kind of put an end to that. And now that I look back on it, that was really her teaching us what a leader is all about, but we didn’t believe in wearing slacks and a shirt or wearing a dress and heels,” Greene said.
Mrs. Tisdale ordered sweatshirts for their first honors program banquet.
“She did not make us dress up on that day. That’s a fond memory,” Greene said.
Greene said Tisdale touched her life and so many others, including students and faculty.
“She’s always taught us to go out and be the best we can possibly be. She taught me to be bold, be fierce and to carry a confidence that she and Dr. Tisdale quoted as the Claflin confidence. And to always know that we are the best sitting in the room,” Greene said.
“She has left her legacy by the people she has touched along the way. Not only students but other employees here on campus. Anybody who worked with her, she has left her legacy with them by sharing a part of her with them,” Greene said.
Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack and his wife, First Lady LaKisha Warmack, reflected on their introductions to Mrs. Tisdale as well.
“I remember meeting First Lady Tisdale during Dr. Warmack’s press conference announcement when we came to the university, and she greeted me with a warm hug and a huge smile. I remember after the press conference we went to have lunch in 1869, and I remember her calling Danica, her daughter, on Facetime,” Mrs. Warmack said.
“We had a great time laughing because Danica was trying to explain to her how to turn the camera around and how to rotate the camera. And so I just remember having a good time, having lunch with her, and just enjoying her company. She was such a warm spirit to be around,” she said.
Dr. Warmack said his first formal introduction to Mrs. Tisdale was also at his introductory press conference.
“I think the most prominent piece was when she was giving us a tour of Dunwalton. And first off, you spend 25 years in one place, you know it like the back of your hand,” he said.
“But, she was very explicit about the historical context of Dunwalton. Where this piece belongs, where that piece belongs, where did this artwork come from, why was this piece right here. She had an amazing memory, and a sense of style and elegance that she was able to display when we had a chance to tour Dunwalton,” he said.
Dr. Warmack said Mrs. Tisdale created a legacy in education and as a first lady.
“I will always have a lifelong affirmation and support, and belief, and an appreciation for her as a phenomenal model of a first lady, and supporting her husband during his journey and throughout their time,” he said.
Mrs. Warmack said, “The honors college that she founded, that is something that will continue to impact lives for years and years to come due to her hard work.”
She also noted Mrs. Tisdale improved the look of the campus.
“One thing I found out is she loves color, so if you walk around the campus and just to see the different blooming flowers you see on campus, that is her legacy as well, just wanting to beautify and make the campus a beautiful place for the students and all of the visitors that come to the campus,” she said.
Warmack said the university is in the process of identifying a proper memorial honoring Tisdale’s legacy.
