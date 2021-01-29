Claflin resuming in-person learning on Feb. 1

Claflin University senior Terin Tyson has found innovative ways to navigate around the coronavirus pandemic, with that resilience to come in handy as the university prepares to resume in-person learning Feb. 1.
The reigning Miss Claflin University said she is ready for the transition and is comfortable that the university’s health and safety protocols are sufficient to keep students, faculty and staff protected.
“I think Claflin has done enough to make me and my family feel comfortable. This is my last three months of undergrad. So even though there’s a pandemic, I really want to experience these last three months as much as I can before I have to move on. So I feel comfortable, and I’m actually really happy about being back,” said Tyson, who is from Spartanburg.
The 21-year-old business management major said university officials have communicated the seriousness of “being on the same page” with students as they prepare for in-person learning.
“Although it is that HBCU experience that we’re missing, I think that it’s really important for us to understand that there are consequences to not following the guidelines and rules that the university has put in place,” she said.
Tyson added, “I serve as Ms. Claflin and I know both myself and SGA (Student Government Association) are working on events that can be virtual and that students can still enjoy from the safety of their dorm room and from the safety of their home if they don’t feel completely comfortable.
“So I definitely think Claflin is very innovative, and I think many of us on campus are innovative. So I’m expecting this experience to be an innovative HBCU experience, but still a HBCU experience nonetheless.”
Dr. Leroy Durant, vice president for student development and services at Claflin University, said “Right now we have like about 560-something-plus students on campus. Our students have been virtual. What we said to our students is that ... the opportunity is there for them to go to class in person.”
The students are residing in the university’s Residential Life Center, but the dormitory will be different.
“You can't have the gathering inside that you will have when students are visiting each other and meeting in groups in their room and things like that, but students are resilient. They're going to find other ways, and they're doing that outside,” he said.
Durant added, “We have about three tents on our campus, where they can sit down and eat and be with each other if they choose to eat outside."
There are also health and safety protocols in place for classrooms.
"You’re going to probably have some classes that are going to have four or five students ... but if students have a learning issue and they have some (online) concerns, then we take all of that into consideration as well," Durant said, noting there is "never 10 people in a classroom" unless they are can be socially distanced.
Students had to submit a negative coronavirus test before being allowed on campus.
“Every student was tested before they went into the residence hall, and we have testing set up every two weeks as well. Then there’s our cleaning. We are rapidly cleaning classrooms and bathrooms and instructing students to make sure that they clean up after themselves,' Durant said.
Expectations were made clear for each student.
“If they cannot abide by our expectations, then we encourage them to continue online. If they’re going to come on the campus, there are indeed some strict rules that we expect for them to follow. If they break those rules, then we will have to deal with them according to the student code of conduct, and that can be up to removing them from the campus," Durant said.
Visitors will not be allowed inside or outside of the residence hall and temperature checks are in place.
"We take the temperature of everyone that comes through our gate to come onto the campus. We have temperature checks on the campus and if indeed someone's temperature is high, they cannot continue onto the campus. They're sent to the health center, where they will see our nurse and our doctor who are located there.
"We do indeed walk around just to make sure that our students are wearing their masks. Our students were given N95 masks to wear and sanitizer to just make sure that they're keeping themselves clean and protecting other students who are around them,” he said.
Claflin senior Marquel Sanders said he is anticipating the return of in-person learning.
“I think in-person learning is so much greater than online learning. After coming from face-to-face learning for over 14 years, Zoom can only provide but so much,” said Sanders, who is from Cross, South Carolina.
The 20-year-old marketing major added, “You don’t really pay attention as much as in face-to-face learning, and I think this will help students a lot better. Of course, I’m also looking for a safer and healthier Claflin University family.”
Sanders said he is looking forward to the student body growing and learning together as they experience the new challenges the pandemic has created.
“Before the university even opened, there was a lot of planning and taskforce meetings to help the university prepare for this pandemic. This is an unprecedented time. So we had to make a very safe and flexible plan to make sure everyone is safe,” he said, noting that the SGA is focusing on holding all students accountable for keeping the environment safe.
“Of course we have to continue wearing masks, but also wearing IDs on campus to make sure you’re actually supposed to be on campus,” Sanders said.
Durant said bringing back the students back on Feb. 1 was for a reason.
"We're coming on a very short semester. We will be out of here in the latter part of April. We're looking at it from the aspect that we don't know what the future is going to hold, and we wanted to go ahead and the let the students come in for a little while, settle down, and then see how we're going to proceed in getting this going on Feb. 1,” he said.
He added, “We felt that if we waited any longer to do that, it would not make sense. Students may be struggling a little bit online and by giving them that early start, it allows them to go into the classroom if they feel like they're struggling. If you put them in there later, it may be too late in the semester for the student to overcome what they're struggling with.”
Durant is confident the university is on the right path amid the pandemic.
"One thing that we also have is telehealth for our students, faculty and staff. So even if something is taking place on a weekend or in the middle of the night, they can call someone,” he said.
