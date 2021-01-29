Claflin resuming in-person learning on Feb. 1

Students had to submit a negative coronavirus test before being allowed on campus.

“Every student was tested before they went into the residence hall, and we have testing set up every two weeks as well. Then there’s our cleaning. We are rapidly cleaning classrooms and bathrooms and instructing students to make sure that they clean up after themselves,' Durant said.

Expectations were made clear for each student.

“If they cannot abide by our expectations, then we encourage them to continue online. If they’re going to come on the campus, there are indeed some strict rules that we expect for them to follow. If they break those rules, then we will have to deal with them according to the student code of conduct, and that can be up to removing them from the campus," Durant said.

Visitors will not be allowed inside or outside of the residence hall and temperature checks are in place.

"We take the temperature of everyone that comes through our gate to come onto the campus. We have temperature checks on the campus and if indeed someone's temperature is high, they cannot continue onto the campus. They're sent to the health center, where they will see our nurse and our doctor who are located there.