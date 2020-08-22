Claflin receives grant from Leadership Education at Duke Divinity School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Claflin University has been awarded a $50,000 grant by Leadership Education, a non-degree-granting initiative of Duke Divinity School, the spiritual center of Duke University, located in Durham, N.C.

The funding from the grant will be used to help strengthen and build capacity for Claflin's Granville Hicks Leadership Academy for Clergy and Laity and improve the church history archives in the university's library.

The Granville Hicks Leadership Academy honors the Rev. Dr. Granville A. Hicks, a 1957 Claflin graduate who has been recognized for his leadership as a pastor and district superintendent in the South Carolina Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. Hicks was instrumental in creating programs to improve race relations, education and leadership development at the conference.

Dr. Echol Nix Jr., program director for the grant and associate professor of philosophy and religion at Claflin, says he hopes the grant will help to enhance and improve the Leadership Academy for years to come.

"We have held the academy for many years, but we would like to strengthen it," Nix said. "With this grant, we plan to host pre-academy workshops in the four regions of South Carolina to see what pastors need and what challenges they are facing in order to recruit and spark interest for the next academy."