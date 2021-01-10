Claflin receives $525K grant to support new social justice center

Claflin University has been awarded $525,000 from Gilead Sciences Inc. to support initiatives and programs conducted by the university’s new Center for Social Justice.
Claflin is receiving the grant from the company’s Racial Equity Community Impact Fund and was selected because of its recognition as a high-impact organization that is working to tackle racial inequities affecting Black communities across the United States.
“Claflin University has been at the vanguard in the struggle for social justice since it was founded more than 150 years ago as the first college or university in South Carolina to admit students regardless of gender, ethnic origin, race or religion,” Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said. “We are profoundly grateful for this partnership with Gilead Sciences Inc. This is historic because their financial contribution is the largest the university’s Center for Social Justice has received since it was established in May 2020.
"The partnership provides critical funding for the center which will serve as a resource to unite, educate, and advocate against social injustices. The center will work across disciplines, communities, and demographics, to create significant change in our region, the nation and the world.”
Gilead Sciences Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
“Gilead is committed to creating equitable opportunities for the patients we serve, our employees and the communities in which we live and work,” said Daniel O’Day, chairman and chief executive officer for Gilead Sciences. “The Racial Equity Community Impact Fund will provide resources to groups that are working on the frontlines to combat social inequities directly impacting the health and wellness of the Black community. This program is one of the ways that we are delivering on our commitment to promote racial equity and social justice.”
The Racial Equity Community Impact Fund will support organizations focused on three areas:
- Community Advocacy and Mobilization: Groups that organize and mobilize communities to join the quest for racial equity and social justice, working toward an equitable distribution of resources for Black communities.
- Social Justice: Organizations and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) training the next generation of leaders.
- Educational Innovation: Institutions focused on providing educational advancement and career development services for Black students, young professionals, and families from cradle to career.