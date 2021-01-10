Claflin receives $525K grant to support new social justice center

Claflin University has been awarded $525,000 from Gilead Sciences Inc. to support initiatives and programs conducted by the university’s new Center for Social Justice.

Claflin is receiving the grant from the company’s Racial Equity Community Impact Fund and was selected because of its recognition as a high-impact organization that is working to tackle racial inequities affecting Black communities across the United States.

“Claflin University has been at the vanguard in the struggle for social justice since it was founded more than 150 years ago as the first college or university in South Carolina to admit students regardless of gender, ethnic origin, race or religion,” Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said. “We are profoundly grateful for this partnership with Gilead Sciences Inc. This is historic because their financial contribution is the largest the university’s Center for Social Justice has received since it was established in May 2020.

"The partnership provides critical funding for the center which will serve as a resource to unite, educate, and advocate against social injustices. The center will work across disciplines, communities, and demographics, to create significant change in our region, the nation and the world.”