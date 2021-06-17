Claflin receives $5 million from Google

“I’m delighted to provide our HBCU partners with a $50 million unrestricted grant,” Google Chief Diversity Officer Melonie Parker said. “These institutions are actively shaping the next generation of Black leaders and are helping build a more diverse workforce across all industries.

“This investment further solidifies our commitment to providing access and opportunities for underrepresented groups in tech.”

U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn said, “Google’s commitment to investing in Claflin University and HBCUs around the country is a testament to the important role HBCUs play in higher education today,

“This type of financial support will not only help provide students with necessary access to scholarships, technology and career readiness programs, but will also create equitable programs that will ensure access to the jobs of tomorrow. We can all take pride in partnerships such as this one that supports underrepresented groups in tech and uplifts Claflin University and South Carolina’s Sixth District.”

This investment builds on Google’s Pathways to Tech initiative, which was announced earlier this year and is designed to build equity for HBCU computing education, help job seekers find tech roles, and ensure that Black employees have growth opportunities and feel included at work.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0