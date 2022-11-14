Claflin receives $4M grant; Dept. of Energy supporting STEM

Claflin University is among a select group of historically Black colleges and universities that will receive funding from a $30 million grant through the U.S. Department of Energy.

The U.S. Department of Energy selected minority-serving institutions to receive financial assistance to invest in the next generation science, technology, engineering and math leaders.

Claflin is in partnership with seven other HBCUs/MSIs in South Carolina, including Denmark Technical College and Voorhees University, that share a $20 million grant from the program. Claflin will receive more than $4 million to support its STEM programs.

“This grant provides significant support for our STEM programs,” Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said in a release. “We are profoundly grateful that the Department of Energy selected Claflin to participate in this grant.

“We are also pleased and excited that the Department of Energy recognizes and respects our legacy for producing outstanding STEM graduates. This grant will enable us to expand our resources and increase the number of talented STEM scholars we can bring to our historic campus.”

The grant is part of the Department of Energy’s Build Competitive Academic Programs in Underrepresented Communities initiative.

These grants, distributed by DOE’s Office of Environmental Management’s Minority Serving Institution Partnership Program, will help develop highly qualified science, technology, engineering and math students and foster a well-trained, technically skilled, and inclusive workforce.

MSIPP builds upon the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to increase the participation, leadership and success of students from underrepresented and historically marginalized communities.

“Leveraging the full potential of America’s best and brightest means including students from every pocket of the nation, and of all races and ethnicities,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said.

“With today’s investments, DOE is following through with our previously announced commitments to MSIs to remove barriers and unlock opportunities for millions of Americans – inspiring the next generation of science and technology leaders and positioning America to lead the world in the industries of the future, from artificial intelligence and clean energy to quantum computing and advanced engineering,” Granholm said.

Established in 2014, MSIPP promotes the education and development of the next-generation workforce in critical STEM-related disciplines that support EM's mission.

MSIPP grants assist MSIs’ efforts to build competitive academic STEM programs and to purchase the tools and equipment necessary for scientific learning. The technical, scientific and life skills provided to students through MSIPP help contribute to safe and clean environments in communities across the country and translate into real-world experience and good-paying job opportunities.