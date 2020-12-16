Claflin receives $20 million gift; Scott donation largest in history of university

Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack thanked Jesus when he learned the institution received $20 million, the largest gift in its 151-year history.
Warmack announced the gift Wednesday, saying there are plans to use it to continue the university’s transformational work in a few specific areas.
“Today indeed is a great day here at Claflin University. We’re both excited and delighted about this. The largest gift in institutional history – it’s transformational in a lot of ways. It’s game-changing in a lot of ways,” Warmack said during a press conference in Minister’s Hall.
The gift is from billionaire author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who announced another major group of charitable contributions on Tuesday.
The former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has given away more than $4 billion to more than 300 organizations, including historically Black colleges and universities such as Claflin and Voorhees College in Denmark.
Warmack said, “We’d first like to start off by thanking Ms. MacKenzie Scott for her investment into Claflin University for its years – 151 years – of academic excellence and student success and long-term sustainability.
“She didn’t just invest in Claflin University, she invested in probably about 16 other HBCUs in this country and a variety of other charitable organizations. So we say thank you to Ms. Scott for believing in the mission and the vision of the outstanding historically Black colleges and universities and other nonprofit organizations.”
The money will be used in several areas, including academic enterprise, the endowment and strengthening student success and retention.
“As you know, COVID-19 has impacted education and the world in a major way, but this gift will allow us to continue to do the transformational work we have done at this institution for many years. It would also help us to strengthen our gates and beyond … in the City of Orangeburg and Orangeburg County,” Warmack said.
University plans include the construction of a new state-of-the-art student center.
“Part of these funds will go toward the building of that student center that is well needed here at Claflin University. It will be the living room for campus. It will provide access and opportunities for a variety of individuals in Orangeburg. We hope to put a mini movie theater and possibly a mini bowling alley in to support the needs of the community, but also our students as well,” Warmack said.
He said strengthening the endowment is part of any institution’s quest for long-term sustainability.
“And third, more importantly, it will continue to help us build our academic enterprise that makes us special at this institution. The faculty, the staff, the students, the alumni and the administration are what make this institution special. These funds will help support that as well,” Warmack said.
Scott shared her thoughts on this round of giving in a Medium blog post.
"The pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling," Scott wrote. "Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires."
She said her team researched more than 6,000 organizations to determine which ones would receive the donations.
"We do this research and deeper diligence not only to identify organizations with high potential for impact, but also to pave the way for unsolicited and unexpected gifts given with full trust and no strings attached," Scott said in the post.
Warmack said Claflin was chosen for a reason.
“She talked about looking at long-term sustainability, long-term excellence, focus on equity and inclusion. As you know, Claflin has been leading the way. We were founded as one of the first institutions for inclusion and diversity regardless of race, class or gender.
“We have been leading the way for a long time. Before the word diversity and inclusion became cool and had become a catch term in society, we have been leading that way and that space. Our work we’re doing in social justice right now around prison education is leading the way,” he said.
During Warmack’s initial call with Scott’s team, “we talked about some of the outstanding work and the vision that I had going forward for Claflin, and we were excited to be selected as one of the groups that she invested in.”
He reiterated the importance of the work that HBCUs do in the country and what Claflin means to not just Orangeburg and the state, but the country.
“I’ve said since I arrived here, Claflin has been the best-kept secret for too long. This allows us to be on the national platform, for folks to understand the outstanding work that we have been doing at this institution,” he said.
Warmack thanked Scott again for her generosity.
“We’re one of only five HBCUs in the country that’s offered Second Chance Pell (grants) for individuals that are incarcerated. The work that we’re doing in providing educational opportunities for municipalities on coaching competency training, on unconscious bias work, we’re leading the way in a lot of those spaces,” Warmack said.
“It ties directly to her mission, directly to the work that is happening, and we’re glad that we were able to align with a very charitable philanthropist and author like MacKenzie Scott, who believes in the work that we’re doing at Claflin University,” he said.
