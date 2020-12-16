Claflin receives $20 million gift; Scott donation largest in history of university

During Warmack’s initial call with Scott’s team, “we talked about some of the outstanding work and the vision that I had going forward for Claflin, and we were excited to be selected as one of the groups that she invested in.”

He reiterated the importance of the work that HBCUs do in the country and what Claflin means to not just Orangeburg and the state, but the country.

“I’ve said since I arrived here, Claflin has been the best-kept secret for too long. This allows us to be on the national platform, for folks to understand the outstanding work that we have been doing at this institution,” he said.

Warmack thanked Scott again for her generosity.

“We’re one of only five HBCUs in the country that’s offered Second Chance Pell (grants) for individuals that are incarcerated. The work that we’re doing in providing educational opportunities for municipalities on coaching competency training, on unconscious bias work, we’re leading the way in a lot of those spaces,” Warmack said.

“It ties directly to her mission, directly to the work that is happening, and we’re glad that we were able to align with a very charitable philanthropist and author like MacKenzie Scott, who believes in the work that we’re doing at Claflin University,” he said.

