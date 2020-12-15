Claflin receives $20 million donation, largest in university history

Claflin University has received a game-changing $20 million investment from philanthropist and writer MacKenzie Scott, which is the largest gift in the history of the university.

In announcing the donation, Claflin on Tuesday evening stated: "For more than 150 years, Claflin has had a proven track record of strong leadership, academic excellence and student success. We remain committed to providing access and opportunity to students of tremendous promise and potential.

"This gift will further advance our mission to develop visionary leaders equipped to advance social change regionally, nationally and globally. Beyond the borders of our campus, this gift will be transformational for the greater Orangeburg, S.C., community."

Claflin is to provide more details on Wednesday. The Times and Democrat will be covering.

