Claflin puts community in student center plan; 3-story facility is to include movie theater

In a few years, Claflin University will have a new facility to serve students and the community.
The corner of Magnolia Street and Goff Avenue currently consists of two homes and trees, but by 2023, Claflin’s Student/Community Center will call the area home.
Claflin Vice President for Fiscal Affairs Tijuana Hudson said it is an exciting time in Claflin's history.
“When we see construction, that always means progress; when we’re building, that always means progress,” Hudson said during a virtual meeting held to announce the new project.
She cited amenities that it will bring to the city, saying, "Claflin continues to be a good partner and a landmark in Orangeburg."
The estimated $23 million project will have three levels, each offering spaces for students and community. Hudson detailed the layout of the building.
First floor: “Once you come through the doors of the covered drop-off, you’ll enter into the food court. And we are looking to have four different eateries there. We’re not sure what they’re going to be yet, but the eateries will be available to students and the community to utilize if they would like, as well. This space would be for both students and community,” Hudson said.
“This facility is a student center/community center because some of the pieces in here are open to the community, as well. But it is a student center, so we are trying to house all of our student services under one roof,” Hudson said.
The student services include the campus bookstore, university pantry and a hair care center. Lounge areas, both indoor and outdoor, will be available on the first floor.
Hudson said the first floor also will feature an amenity that will be one-of-a-kind in Orangeburg.
“As you know, Orangeburg does not have a movie theater, so this is something that I am very excited about,” Hudson said.
“That is what we’re calling our auditorium/movie theater. Not only will we be able to house different plays, but we can also show movies there,” Hudson said.
“We can have a community movie night. This can also be a location where a community could rent if they want to house something,” Hudson said.
For example, a church could host movie night in the auditorium, Hudson said. The theater would be available to rent.
Second floor: The second floor will house many more student services, Hudson said.
“Again, you hear me mention student services, so we have the Paw Print center, and again community will be able to come in. It will be a cost, but if they need to have some things printed, they will be able to use the Paw Print," she said.
"Next to that is a media room," Hudson said. It will be available to rent for meetings.
Offices for Career Services, Student Activities, Student Government and Residential Life will be on the second floor. Presidential dining space and an online student resource center also will be featured.
Third floor: A large ballroom will be on the third floor of the facility.
“It will be able to seat 800 people. That’s with tables and chairs. There’s no other venue in Orangeburg that can seat that many people. So again, this event, this room will be open to the community if they want to hold events. This will fill a big void, I think, in the Orangeburg community,” Hudson said.
“You won’t have to go out of Orangeburg to hold an event that can hold that many people. And just think if you take the tables out, you’re able to hold even more than the 800 people. So there’s a lot of flexibility. We have dividers, so the room can be divided into three separate rooms, or it can be one large room. You can make it the size you need for it to be, as well,” Hudson said.
An arcade and E-sports room will also be on the third floor.
“These are amenities that will be available to the students, but also again, depending on the time of the day, the time of the year, we know that we have a lot of summer programs, summer camps in the community. This will be available for usage,” Hudson said.
“We’re trying to create a facility that is not just for the Claflin students but it is also for the Orangeburg community.
Hudson noted that many of the rooms in the facility will serve as multipurpose spaces, and outside entities will have the option of renting the spaces.
Groundbreaking for the facility is to take place this year.
“You’ll start to notice activity surrounding it," she said. "The properties that we purchased where the building will sit, you will start to see those come down in the next month. And then as we do, what I call the work to get ready to break ground, you will see activity and people out on the property doing those things that we don’t always know about, like the environmental surveys."
“Right now, we’re still in the process of solidifying or finalizing the financing paperwork. It’s so much paperwork to always do. But we think we should be breaking ground on this in late fall, and looking to have the building complete and ready for operations in early 2023. So it’ll be about an 18-month project,” Hudson said.
Hudson said feedback regarding the project has been positive.
Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Keitt attended the virtual meeting. She expressed excitement for the new project.
“Just would like to really commend Dr. Warmack, the trustees and all the officers who had a part in this, and the alumni. We really appreciate the vision of just knowing that we will have something so attractive here in Orangeburg. So we really appreciate that,” Keitt said.
