Claflin puts community in student center plan; 3-story facility is to include movie theater

“We’re trying to create a facility that is not just for the Claflin students but it is also for the Orangeburg community.

Hudson noted that many of the rooms in the facility will serve as multipurpose spaces, and outside entities will have the option of renting the spaces.

Groundbreaking for the facility is to take place this year.

“You’ll start to notice activity surrounding it," she said. "The properties that we purchased where the building will sit, you will start to see those come down in the next month. And then as we do, what I call the work to get ready to break ground, you will see activity and people out on the property doing those things that we don’t always know about, like the environmental surveys."

“Right now, we’re still in the process of solidifying or finalizing the financing paperwork. It’s so much paperwork to always do. But we think we should be breaking ground on this in late fall, and looking to have the building complete and ready for operations in early 2023. So it’ll be about an 18-month project,” Hudson said.

Hudson said feedback regarding the project has been positive.

Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Keitt attended the virtual meeting. She expressed excitement for the new project.

“Just would like to really commend Dr. Warmack, the trustees and all the officers who had a part in this, and the alumni. We really appreciate the vision of just knowing that we will have something so attractive here in Orangeburg. So we really appreciate that,” Keitt said.

