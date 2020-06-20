Claflin professor wins top S.C. environmental award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Claflin University's growing reputation in STEM research and education can be largely attributed to the exceptional accomplishments of its world-class faculty and high-achieving scholars.

When Dr. Gloria S. McCutcheon, chair and professor of biology at Claflin, received the 2019 S.C. Environmental Awareness Award, it further confirmed the university's commitment to innovative research that will improve the lives of residents in South Carolina and beyond.

McCutcheon was presented the award on Thursday, May 28, during a ceremony at Tingley Memorial Hall. The South Carolina General Assembly established the award during the 1992 legislative session to recognize outstanding contributions to the protection, conservation and improvement of the state’s natural resources.

McCutcheon, who has worked at Claflin since 2008, is a scientist, author, teacher, community worker and trailblazer in the conservation of natural resources. Her professional work has focused on the study of beneficial insects in soybean, cotton, vegetables and medicinal plants. She is also an adjunct professor in the School of Public Health at the University of South Carolina.