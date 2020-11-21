Claflin professor leaves legacy: family gives $350,000 to Claflin

Hill was a native of Valparaiso, Ind. When she accepted a faculty position at Claflin, she was following the career path of her mother, the late Josephine Wilson Hill, who also was a college professor.

“Linda loved and cared about the education and success of her students,” Ratliff said. “She was a dedicated faculty member who loved Claflin University. I can honestly say the Claflin family was truly her family because she spent more than half of her life here. She was a friend, a colleague, and a scholar.”

Ratliff and Hill collaborated on several general research projects and grants and they shared a keen interest in women’s literature.

“Our latest and unfinished project was to write a book on the life and works of Julia Mood Peterkin, who was a Pulitzer Prize winner from Fort Motte, S.C. Her works were based on the lives of real-life African Americans who lived on a Jim Crow plantation in Fort Motte, which is near St. Matthews,” Ratliff said.

Dr. Mitali Wong, professor and chair of the English Department, said Hill provided leadership for the English Education program and made major contributions to syllabi and curriculum design in general education courses, including first-year English courses, until her very last year at Claflin.

“She was active with grant writing and research and she was clearly the best editor on campus,” Wong said. “She helped with every new university catalog for almost two decades. Linda will always be remembered by her colleagues for her great sense of humor. She often made very witty remarks with a serious face as she was gifted with words. She was an institution and we truly miss her.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0