Dr. Belinda Wheeler, associate professor of English at Claflin University, recently joined the advisory board for the Alliance for Higher Education in Prison.
The national network’s mission is to support the expansion of quality higher education in prison, empower students in prison and after release, and shape public discussion about education and incarceration.
“We are delighted to have Dr. Wheeler join our Advisory Board,” said Alliance Director Mary R. Gould. "The Advisory Board plays an important role in supporting the mission and vision of the Alliance and we are excited to work with Dr. Wheeler and, as an extension, Claflin University.”
Originally from Australia, Wheeler earned her Ph.D. in English at Southern Illinois University. For the past 5 ½ years, she has been a faculty member at Claflin, which is based in Orangeburg.
“It is an honor to be appointed to the Alliance’s advisory board,” Wheeler said. “Expanding higher education in prison, helping individuals who were recently incarcerated successfully obtain higher education credentials, and ensuring that historically black colleges and universities are a part of the increasing public discussion about higher education and prisons are exceptionally important to me personally and professionally.”
According to its website, “The Alliance believes that access to meaningful, sustained, quality higher education can transform the lives of individuals in prison, their families, the communities to which they return, and society as a whole.”
Several national organizations, including the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, have reported that African Americans are incarcerated at more than five times the rate of Caucasian Americans. However, according to Wheeler, HBCUs are rarely a part of the higher education in prison conversation.
Pell Grants to incarcerated individuals were eliminated as part of Congress’ amendment to the Higher Education Act in 1994. Wheeler, who believes that education should be made available to all regardless of their correctional status, is hopeful that federal funding for educational opportunities for currently or formerly incarcerated individuals will soon be reinstated nationally. Until then, alternative programs are available that provide educational opportunities for people who are currently incarcerated or have recently been released. The Alliance’s network is an important partner in expanding these programs.
“Dr. Wheeler’s appointment to the board is consistent with Claflin University’s proud legacy of providing all students – without regard to origin or circumstance – access to educational excellence,”said Dr. Dwaun Warmack, who began his tenure as Claflin's ninth president in August 2019. Warmack is a 2019 USA Eisenhower Fellow. He conducted research on how other countries are reducing mass incarceration through education and rehabilitation.
“Claflin and other HBCUs are proud of the transformational learning experiences we offer and our history of producing graduates who serve in leadership positions throughout society. Research has indicated a dramatic reduction in recidivism rates for incarcerated individuals who participate in prison education programs. A quality education is the gateway to empowerment and plays a critical role in the successful reentry of formerly incarcerated people into their respective communities.”
