Claflin president's statement on bomb threat

Today, Claflin University received a bomb threat. We followed the University’s emergency response protocols by informing our campus community:

All campus events and activities were immediately canceled and will remain canceled for the rest of the evening.

All students, faculty, staff were instructed to evacuate all academic and administrative buildings, and all non-residential students, faculty, and staff were instructed to safely exit the campus.

Students that live on campus were asked to return to their respective residence halls and shelter-in-place.

Claflin University Police joined local, state, and federal law enforcement officials (Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, South Carolina State University Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Department of Homeland Security, and the FBI and their respective K-9 units) to investigate the threat.

After determining that no bomb was present and that the campus community was safe, we received the “All Clear” message from our University Police Department and the other law enforcement agencies on site.

All classes will remain virtual this evening.

The Dining Hall is operating on an abbreviated schedule that will allow student to retrieve take-out meals. Dining times will be 7-11 p.m. ID cards are required.

The University’s Counseling Office and Claflin Telehealth are available to support members of the campus community.

Updates will continue to our Claflin Family through Panther Alert. If you are not receiving Panther Alert, please sign up at https://claflin.regroup.com/signup

Claflin became one of several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) recently targeted for this type of disruption. However, the same inexhaustible resilience that brought us through a global pandemic and previous challenges in our 153-year history persists today.

We will continue to be steadfast and vigilant as a premier liberal arts institution that provides academic excellence, social and spiritual development in a culturally diverse community of globally engaged visionary scholars. We strongly encourage the campus community to remain aware of their surrounding as we continue to monitor this threat.

The elevation and transformation will continue. We are Claflin Strong!

With Panther Pride,

Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack

President

Claflin University

