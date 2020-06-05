Claflin president: University can lead national movement of change

The pathways for transformation in thinking and shifts in mindsets against such brutality is at the heart of Claflin University's new Center for Social Justice. Our Center will work across disciplines, communities, and demographics, to be a game changer regionally, nationally, and internationally. Our Center, though its programming, will foster collaborations and greater understanding of social justice issues throughout the region and beyond.

Claflin University, the first historically black college and university in South Carolina, is the place where the lives of young African Americans have been shaped for the future for more than 150 years. As such, we see it as our role and mission to be the place to re-shape systems and faulty mindsets that continue to marginalize and bring harm to these future leaders. We desire to be the catalyst for:

Helping justice workers around the nation learn how to embrace diversity.

Restoring "Peace with Justice."

Reducing violence against African Americans.