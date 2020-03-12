Claflin postpones events surrounding Warmack’s inauguration

Claflin University’s Emergency Preparedness Team, with the support of the board of trustees, has agreed to postpone activities surrounding the president’s inauguration and events scheduled for March 15-20 because of the coronavirus.
These activities include:
• First Daughter’s Family and Community Day
• Panther Pride/Service Day
• First Lady’s Hats and Gloves Tea
• Presidential Lecture Series featuring Susan Taylor
• HBCU Presidents vs. Claflin Students Basketball Game
• Inauguration Prayer Breakfast
• Investiture Service
• Inauguration Week Benefit Concert featuring 112 and Marcus Allen
“While we were excited about this historic celebration which had been in planning for several months, we realize we cannot place the campus community and invited guests potentially at risk during this unprecedented global health crisis,” Claflin President
Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said in a campus communication.
Individuals and sponsors will have the option to have their ticket or sponsorship credited as a donation to the university, apply their tickets or sponsorships to the event when rescheduled or receive a full refund.
“This is a challenging situation that requires the administration to make difficult decisions on a daily basis, which are reviewed as we gather more information each hour from public health officials,” Warmack said.
The university previously announced it would extend its spring break (for students only) through March 22. During this period, all campus events will be postponed.
As information develops, Claflin University’s Emergency Preparedness Team will keep the university informed. Timely updates will be sent by email, posted on social media and sent through the emergency text messaging service (https://claflin.regroup.com/signup). You may also visit the University’s COVID-19 Resource Page (www.claflin.edu/covid19) for up-to-date information.
