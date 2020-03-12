Claflin postpones events surrounding Warmack’s inauguration

Claflin University’s Emergency Preparedness Team, with the support of the board of trustees, has agreed to postpone activities surrounding the president’s inauguration and events scheduled for March 15-20 because of the coronavirus.

These activities include:

• First Daughter’s Family and Community Day

• Panther Pride/Service Day

• First Lady’s Hats and Gloves Tea

• Presidential Lecture Series featuring Susan Taylor

• HBCU Presidents vs. Claflin Students Basketball Game

• Inauguration Prayer Breakfast

• Investiture Service

• Inauguration Week Benefit Concert featuring 112 and Marcus Allen

“While we were excited about this historic celebration which had been in planning for several months, we realize we cannot place the campus community and invited guests potentially at risk during this unprecedented global health crisis,” Claflin President

Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said in a campus communication.