Claflin plans to become first HBCU in state to offer graduate degree in nursing

Claflin University is planning to launch a number of new degree programs this year and next to include a graduate nursing program and a climate change focus for its graduate biotechnology program.

The university is also planning to introduce a graduate and undergraduate certificate program as part its plans to establish a center for artificial intelligence, according to university Provost and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Karl Wright.

Nursing students attending Claflin University will be able to receive a master's of science degree in nursing this coming fall as the university plans to introduce the program into its degree portfolio, Wright told those gathered for the quarterly meeting of The One Orangeburg County Initiative.

"There is a great need for graduate level nurses in South Carolina," Wright said, noting a university-commissioned research study revealed there is a demand. "They will help meet the nursing needs in the rural communities that are underserved by the healthcare profession."