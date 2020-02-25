Claflin plans to be first HBCU in state to offer graduate degree in nursing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Claflin has already been at the forefront of initiatives related to climate change, some of which include participation in the HBCU Climate Change Consortium; utilization of InTeGrate, an environmental program aimed to increase earth literacy among underrepresented minority student body; the on-campus organization Friends of the Earth; as well as the university's Environmental Sustainability Initiative.

The university is also planning to launch a graduate and undergraduate certificate program as part of the establishment of a center for artificial intelligence. The program will be developed through the collaboration of the university's computer science, chemistry, math and biology faculty.

"AI or machine learning is very involved in big data analytics," Wright said. "It is the coming novelty or major breakthrough in technological thinking. We are trying to prepare our students for that environment."

Wright said the center would include AI research as well as instruction and serve as a think-tank to discuss and address various AI issues.

While Wright does not expect students to receive a degree in AI, he says a certificate demonstrating proficiency and expertise will be the fruits.

Asked when the program will become available, Wright simply said, "We are working on that."