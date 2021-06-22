Claflin plans new student center; university to hold public meeting

Claflin University will hold a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the proposed construction of a new Student/Community Center.

Participants will have the opportunity to comment on details related to the economic and environmental impact of the construction, and discuss alternatives to the project, among other topics.

Speaking to students last year, Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack said a new student center is needed.

“A primary objective is construction of a modern student center to enhance the student experience,” Warmack told The Panther reporters in 2020.

The university’s current Student Center is located immediately to the right upon entry from the Magnolia Street gate.

The center houses Jazzman’s Café, Pizza Hutt Express, a multi-purpose room and the student gaming center, as well as individual and group seating throughout the building.

The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom. Instructions on how to attend the meeting virtually or by telephone are below.

Follow this link to join the Zoom meeting: https://claflin-edu.zoom.us/j/7847025798. The meeting ID is 784 702 5798.

One tap mobile