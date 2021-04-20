Claflin plans in-person graduation; Zucker to receive honorary doctorate

After more than a year of virtual activities, Claflin University will host its 2021 Spring Commencement Convocation at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

Claflin hosted virtual spring and fall commencement convocations for the Class of 2020 during the height of the pandemic. Graduates of both classes have been invited to participate in this year’s in-person ceremony with the spring Class of 2021.

“The decision to hold an in-person commencement convocation was influenced by the recent development of three vaccines with high efficacy rates and the trend of lower COVID-19 infections in the state,” Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said.

“The Commencement Committee considered these factors and recommended to hold the Commencement Convocation at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, which has adequate space for social distancing. While participation is completely voluntary, the university feels a strong sense of obligation to offer the longstanding tradition of the commencement ceremony.

“I look forward to handing students their degrees and celebrating this momentous occasion,” Warmack said.

More than 300 students from the Class of 2021 will receive bachelor’s and master’s degrees.