Claflin partnership to expand minority opportunities in financial management

Claflin University has formed a partnership with Solomon Exam Prep and Lincoln Financial Advisors to increase the representation of minorities in the financial management industry.

The collaboration will begin during the spring 2021 semester.

Solomon Exam Prep is a recognized leader in study packages and individual materials for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s (FINRA) securities and insurance (SIE) licensing exam. Claflin students in the School of Business will receive the Solomon study materials for the exam through a sponsorship by Lincoln Financial Advisors.

Lincoln Financial Advisors, which includes the Sagemark Consulting division, is an independent broker-dealer with a national network of financial professionals.

“The SIE exam is the foundational exam required for anyone who wants to become nationally licensed to work in the securities industry,” said Dr. Nicholas Hill, dean of the Claflin University School of Business and professor of economics. “The students in our program are highly trained and qualified leaders that will increase the representation of minorities in the financial management industry.”