Claflin partnership to expand minority opportunities in financial management
Claflin partnership to expand minority opportunities in financial management

Claflin University seal

Claflin University has formed a partnership with Solomon Exam Prep and Lincoln Financial Advisors to increase the representation of minorities in the financial management industry.

The collaboration will begin during the spring 2021 semester.

Solomon Exam Prep is a recognized leader in study packages and individual materials for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s (FINRA) securities and insurance (SIE) licensing exam. Claflin students in the School of Business will receive the Solomon study materials for the exam through a sponsorship by Lincoln Financial Advisors.

Lincoln Financial Advisors, which includes the Sagemark Consulting division, is an independent broker-dealer with a national network of financial professionals.

“The SIE exam is the foundational exam required for anyone who wants to become nationally licensed to work in the securities industry,” said Dr. Nicholas Hill, dean of the Claflin University School of Business and professor of economics. “The students in our program are highly trained and qualified leaders that will increase the representation of minorities in the financial management industry.”

A recent article in financialplanning.com, a leading publication for independent advisors, reported that the share of certified financial planners (CFPs) who are Black or Latino remains below 4 percent.

“Solomon is honored to work with Claflin University on this new investing course to prepare students for careers in the securities industry,” said Solomon Exam Prep President Jeremy Solomon. “We are extremely fortunate that Lincoln Financial has agreed to sponsor Claflin study materials and the SIE exam fee.”

Solomon Exam Prep has a noteworthy record of helping thousands pass their series exams for investment banking.

Claflin students will receive the Solomon SIE study guide, audiobook, flashcards, video lecture, and exam simulator with unlimited testing. Claflin School of Business professors will have access to the Solomon SIE class curriculum, as well as in-class quizzes, midterm, and final exams.

“The financial management industry has historically shown a lack of diversity,” Hill said. “This strategic partnership will increase our graduates’ knowledge of industry trends as well as internships and career opportunities.”

