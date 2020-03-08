Claflin partners with McDonald's for scholarship, internship program

Twenty-one Claflin University students received a $2,500 scholarship by participating in the McDonald's Tuition Scholarship and Internship Program. In order to apply for the scholarship, students must be employed for at least three months, work at least 15 hours per week and be in good standing with the owner of the McDonald's location.

Academic and Student Support Services Coordinator and Workforce and Co-Op Specialist Lindsey Barnette said that he is currently hiring students for the program at the McDonald's located at the Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St. NE, and the location near I-26 at 3675 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg. Students must have their own transportation to work. For more information on applying, please contact Mr. Barnette at libarnette@claflin.edu or 803-535-5003.