Claflin, OCtech postpone events; Voorhees College extends spring break

Claflin University and OCtech are postponing planned events because of coronavirus concerns. Also, Voorhees College is extending its spring break.
Claflin’s Emergency Preparedness Team, with the support of the board of trustees, has agreed to postpone activities surrounding the president’s inauguration and events scheduled for March 15-20.
These activities include:
• First Daughter’s Family and Community Day
• Panther Pride/Service Day
• First Lady’s Hats and Gloves Tea
• Presidential Lecture Series, featuring Susan Taylor
• HBCU Presidents vs. Claflin Students Basketball Game
• Inauguration Prayer Breakfast
• Investiture Service
• Inauguration Week Benefit Concert, featuring 112 and Marcus Allen
“While we were excited about this historic celebration which had been in planning for several months, we realize we cannot place the campus community and invited guests potentially at risk during this unprecedented global health crisis,” Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said in a campus communication.
Individuals and sponsors will have the option to have their ticket or sponsorship credited as a donation to the university, apply their tickets or sponsorships to the event when rescheduled or receive a full refund.
“This is a challenging situation that requires the administration to make difficult decisions on a daily basis, which are reviewed as we gather more information each hour from public health officials,” Warmack said.
The university previously announced it would extend its spring break (for students only) through March 22. During this period, all campus events will be postponed.
OCtech
OCtech has cancelled all extracurricular and community activities beginning Monday, March 16, and continuing through the end of March.
The college will remain open during its normal hours of operation, and classes will be held on campus as scheduled. Enrollment for the summer and fall semesters begins Monday, March 16.
A special screening and discussion of “The Burning Bed” originally scheduled for March 26 has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. It is the second film in OCtech and the Center for Creative Partnerships’ Community Cinema social justice film series.
The final film in the series, “From Swastika to Jim Crow: Jewish Scholars in Black Colleges,” will be screened Thursday, April 23.
Voorhees College
Voorhees College announced it is extending spring break for students only through Sunday, March 22.
Classes will resume Monday, March 23.
All college personnel should report to work on Monday, March 16. A town hall for Voorhees employees is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Massachusetts Hall.
The college’s international travel has been suspended and domestic travel will be approved on a case-by-case basis.