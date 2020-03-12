Claflin, OCtech postpone events; Voorhees College extends spring break

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Individuals and sponsors will have the option to have their ticket or sponsorship credited as a donation to the university, apply their tickets or sponsorships to the event when rescheduled or receive a full refund.

“This is a challenging situation that requires the administration to make difficult decisions on a daily basis, which are reviewed as we gather more information each hour from public health officials,” Warmack said.

The university previously announced it would extend its spring break (for students only) through March 22. During this period, all campus events will be postponed.

OCtech

OCtech has cancelled all extracurricular and community activities beginning Monday, March 16, and continuing through the end of March.

The college will remain open during its normal hours of operation, and classes will be held on campus as scheduled. Enrollment for the summer and fall semesters begins Monday, March 16.

A special screening and discussion of “The Burning Bed” originally scheduled for March 26 has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. It is the second film in OCtech and the Center for Creative Partnerships’ Community Cinema social justice film series.