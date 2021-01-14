Claflin, OCtech get funds from NBCU Academy

Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College have received funding from NBCU University, a new, multiplatform journalism training and development program for four-year university and community college students.
Claflin University’s Department of Mass Communications is receiving $500,000: $200,000 for curriculum development; $250,000 for 25 scholarships at $10,000 each; and $50,000 for equipment.
The Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Foundation has received $100,000.
NBCUniversal News Group recently launched NBCU Academy to offer education, on-campus training and online programming. The initiative includes a curated onsite curriculum for hands-on learning experiences with world-class NBCU News Group journalists, funding for accredited journalism programs and scholarships.
A multi-year partnership involves 17 academic partners including historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions and colleges with significant Latino, Asian, Black, Indigenous and Tribal populations – reaching students from underrepresented groups, including those with diverse racial, ethnic, economic and geographic backgrounds, as well as persons with disabilities.
“We are excited to participate in this important NBCUniversal initiative that expands Claflin University’s ability to provide the essential training and resources necessary to prepare our students for careers in journalism,” said Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, president of Claflin University.
“This partnership begins at a time when there is a tremendous need for talented journalists who are expert communicators and are highly capable of articulating news and information that impacts our culture and society. This program is a great opportunity for our students and Claflin University," he said.
OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said, “Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is excited to partner with NBCU Academy and looks forward to our students engaging in work that could lead to careers in the mass communication sector.
“Many of our students are the first in their families to attend college, and OCtech is the ideal place for them to begin working toward the American dream. Our small class sizes offer the extra support they may need to succeed in a college setting, and our low-cost tuition helps students save thousands of dollars toward a bachelor’s degree. We are committed to preparing students for good jobs and excellent careers, and this partnership with NBCU Academy will help us continue to do so.”
NBCU News Group Chairman Cesar Conde said, “Creating an inclusive culture for journalism that represents the communities we serve is at the very core of what we do.
“Through NBCU Academy, we have the opportunity to widen our extraordinary legacy by building on-ramps for a talented generation of journalists and storytellers who—for so long—may have been overlooked.”
NBCU Academy will invest a total of $6.5 million to the initiative this school year. In addition to providing equipment and collaborating with professors to develop seminar courses, NBCU News Group journalists, executives and management from editorial and production teams across NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC and Telemundo will participate as guest lecturers to provide real-world insight and mentorship.
NBCU Academy builds on the foundation of NBC University, which NBC News launched nearly a decade ago as a training program for young journalism professionals at diversity journalism conferences and conventions, including at the Asian American Journalists Association, The National Association of Black Journalists, The National Association of Hispanic Journalists, The National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association, National Association of Native American Journalists, the Online News Association and many more. NBCU Academy is an expansion of that initiative, offering new institutional partnerships.
In June 2020, Comcast NBCUniversal announced a multi-year, $100 million commitment to help address systemic racism and inequality. NBCU Academy is part of that pledge and focuses on providing tools, resources and platforms for young, underrepresented voices. In July 2020, NBCU News Group announced the Fifty Percent Challenge Initiative, a plan to turn the NBCU News Group employee base to be 50% women and 50% people of color