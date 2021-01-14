Claflin, OCtech get funds from NBCU Academy

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This partnership begins at a time when there is a tremendous need for talented journalists who are expert communicators and are highly capable of articulating news and information that impacts our culture and society. This program is a great opportunity for our students and Claflin University," he said.

OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said, “Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is excited to partner with NBCU Academy and looks forward to our students engaging in work that could lead to careers in the mass communication sector.

“Many of our students are the first in their families to attend college, and OCtech is the ideal place for them to begin working toward the American dream. Our small class sizes offer the extra support they may need to succeed in a college setting, and our low-cost tuition helps students save thousands of dollars toward a bachelor’s degree. We are committed to preparing students for good jobs and excellent careers, and this partnership with NBCU Academy will help us continue to do so.”

NBCU News Group Chairman Cesar Conde said, “Creating an inclusive culture for journalism that represents the communities we serve is at the very core of what we do.