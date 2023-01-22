Claflin, OCtech awarded $2 million

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded two local institutions grants totaling almost $2 million.

Claflin University will receive $1 million and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will receive $952,262.

The Postsecondary Student Success Program grants are designed to support individuals who have started but not completed postsecondary education with opportunities that will lead to degrees, certification and credentialing.

The goal is to increase student outcomes, while simultaneously reengaging individuals with higher education and providing essential wrap-around services.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced a total of 38 awards totaling more than $30 million to colleges and universities from five competitive grant programs of the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education, which aims to improve higher education opportunities and outcomes for students from underrepresented communities.

“We cannot be complacent with a higher education system that leaves so many college students from diverse and underserved backgrounds without the supports and resources they need to succeed in school and, ultimately, graduate,” Cardona said in a release.

“The $30 million in grants announced today – including those of the new Postsecondary Student Success Program – will help colleges and universities advance innovative and evidence-based strategies to better support their students and help address students’ basic needs, launch affordable open textbook programs, improve campus resources for veterans and create opportunities for youth who’ve struggled with violence to get their lives back on track.

“These investments reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued commitment to raising the bar for equitable outcomes in higher education and making sure students from all walks of life can thrive,” he said.