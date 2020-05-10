Claflin nursing program grows and adapts

With the need for nurses growing more each year, the availability of programs to bring in these new professionals is an invaluable asset to Orangeburg County.
After the launch of Claflin University’s RN to BSN program in 2016, the list of success stories increases yearly and new health care professionals are brought into the workforce to help the community.
Since its inception, the program has seen the graduation of more than 50 students, many of whom earned promotions while attending classes at Claflin for innovative improvement projects at their jobs.
The program attained national accreditation with the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) in 2018.
In 2019, it was ranked among the top 10 online nursing programs in the state of South Carolina and received the Best Nursing Program at an HBCU award.
They have taken students to study abroad in Salvador-Bahia, Brazil and Sierra Leone, West Africa.
“Starting the Master of Science in Nursing program will be our next major project,” said Dr. Shannon Smith, Claflin’s chair for the Department of Nursing.
The university looks to launch the master’s program during the 2020-21 academic school year.
The RN to BSN program is a degree completion program that allows nurses who have attained an associate degree in nursing to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing degree. Students must have a registered nursing license to enroll.
“The BSN program builds on what the students learned in their associate degree program to transition them to a career as a professional nurse,” Smith said.
In the BSN program, nurses receive courses such as health assessment, research and evidence-based practice, informatics, issues in professional practice and nursing leadership.
While patient-centered care delivery continues to be an important role in nursing, the focus shifts from caring for one patient at a time to considering the needs of populations to develop strategies to improve care outcomes overall.
“Having this program at Claflin and in Orangeburg expands opportunities and provides immediate benefits for our nurses in this area,” Smith said. “They know about Claflin's proud legacy of academic excellence and community service and how the University supports important initiatives that empower residents of Orangeburg County and neighboring communities.”
Additionally, with the CCNE (Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education) accreditation, Smith said it validates Claflin's capacity to improve the nursing profession and the quality of health care throughout the region, through its nursing program.
“Research has revealed that patients cared for by BSN nurses have better outcomes,” she said. “It was also reported that hospitals that increased the number of nurses with bachelor's degrees on their staff by 10% experienced a 10.9% reduction in patient mortality.
“We are preparing nurses who will make similar contributions to health care in this area,” she said.
The program has not been met without its share of difficulties however.
“When we started the program, students were required to attend on-campus classes for one Saturday per month,” Smith said. “We quickly learned that this was difficult for working nurses who often had weekend work assignments.”
As a result, they altered the program to be 100% online to better meet the needs of the students.
Smith said through the integration of technology, they can still meet them face to face and have meaningful conversations about nursing.
Prior to a scheduled visit by the CCNE accreditation committee, the program experienced a decrease in enrollment, which could have prevented the designation.
“The accreditation committee members were very impressed with our students and said they recognized how much the students appreciated their Claflin education,” Smith said.
“We know we will face persistent challenges in developing and sustaining a high-quality nursing program,” she said “However, Claflin University has a strong and supportive leadership team, a world-class faculty and outstanding students who are poised for visionary leadership in the health care industry.”
With COVID-19 putting a strain on the health care systems in place, the RN to BSN program also hopes to prepare the future nurses with the tools to address these situations.
“Our faculty quickly shifted course content to address COVID-19 with an appropriate response,” Smith said. “So, while these students are on the front line working in hospitals, clinics and nursing homes, they are also the beneficiaries of the combined clinical experience of our nursing faculty that spans more than 100 years.”
As for a lasting effect from the virus, Smith is certain its impacts will be felt going forward.
“It will cause us to rethink so many things we once took for granted; from placing 100 students in a lecture hall to attending Sunday worship services,” Smith said. “Our role in nursing is to ensure that the public is informed so that the right decisions can be made.”
She said the recreational activities we regularly enjoyed such as dining out and picnics on the beach “may never be the same” but is confident we will adapt.
“We will adjust and learn from this,” Smith said. “Then we will use these lessons as we focus on the future.”
Moving forward, Smith believes there are innumerable opportunities for Claflin's nursing program to grow and collaborate with agencies and organizations to improve healthcare in Orangeburg, surrounding counties and across the state.
“Claflin has a new multipurpose wellness center that we hope will enable us to offer classes on preventing and managing diseases, medication administration, and optimizing health,” she said. “We are hopeful the campus community and area residents will attend these classes.”
Recruiting and enrolling students in our BSN program from across the state of South Carolina and beyond will continue to be a priority.
“I believe the future will bring unprecedented challenges and opportunities in health care for our students, the university and the region,” Smith said. “We want Claflin University's RN to BSN Program to be recognized as a premier nursing program that prepares nursing graduates who are innovative visionary leaders committed to meeting the public health goals of Orangeburg County, the nation and world.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.