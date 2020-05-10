Claflin nursing program grows and adapts

With COVID-19 putting a strain on the health care systems in place, the RN to BSN program also hopes to prepare the future nurses with the tools to address these situations.

“Our faculty quickly shifted course content to address COVID-19 with an appropriate response,” Smith said. “So, while these students are on the front line working in hospitals, clinics and nursing homes, they are also the beneficiaries of the combined clinical experience of our nursing faculty that spans more than 100 years.”

As for a lasting effect from the virus, Smith is certain its impacts will be felt going forward.

“It will cause us to rethink so many things we once took for granted; from placing 100 students in a lecture hall to attending Sunday worship services,” Smith said. “Our role in nursing is to ensure that the public is informed so that the right decisions can be made.”

She said the recreational activities we regularly enjoyed such as dining out and picnics on the beach “may never be the same” but is confident we will adapt.

“We will adjust and learn from this,” Smith said. “Then we will use these lessons as we focus on the future.”