The Claflin University Nursing Department held its pinning ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Ministers' Hall.
Thirteen graduates in the fall class of 2019 earned a bachelor's degree through Claflin's RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Claflin launched the RN to BSN program in August 2016. The program offers registered nurses an opportunity to earn a bachelor's in nursing degree. Since the program's inception, 52 graduates have completed the 100-percent online program. Claflin is the only institution of higher education between Columbia and Charleston and the only historically black college/university in South Carolina that offers a bachelor's degree in nursing.
“I am absolutely delighted in the progress we’re making,” said Dr. Shannon B. Smith, associate professor of nursing and chair of nursing department. “A very special part of the pinning celebration is the ‘blessing of the hands’ because I have a chance to remind students that our hands have been blessed by God to touch the lives of our patients and families.”
Claflin's RN to BSN program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education Board of Commissioners. CCNE accreditation ensures that the nursing program consistently demonstrates quality in mission and governance, institutional commitment and resources, and curriculum and teaching-learning practices. It also establishes that the program is effective in assessment and achievement of program outcomes. These are the hallmark attributes of a high-quality nursing program.
The program was also awarded Best Nursing Program at the 2019 HBCU Awards ceremony this past August.
