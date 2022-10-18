Claflin names Hardee as executive VP, COO

Dr. Teresa Hardee, a higher education administrator with extensive experience in the public sector and business, has been appointed executive vice president and chief operating officer at Claflin University.

Hardee's professional career spans more than 25 years. She has held executive leadership positions at three universities, including auditor, budget director, associate vice chancellor for budget and finance, chief financial officer and vice president for finance and administration, and chief operating officer and senior vice president. She has also worked in the corporate sector in several accounting and finance-related capacities.

"Dr. Hardee is an accomplished higher education administrator and a welcomed addition to our executive leadership team," Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said. "She will play a vital role in continuing the 'Elevation and Transformation' we are experiencing at Claflin University."

Hardee earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance at Fayetteville State University, where she graduated with honors. She earned a master of public administration and graduated with honors from North Carolina Central University. Hardee received her doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Pennsylvania. She also holds a certification from Harvard's Institute of Education Management (IEM). She is a certified public accountant (CPA) and Six Sigma Black Belt.

Her expertise includes redesigning business processes to enable process-driven operations, using Six Sigma, SQL, predictive modeling, visualization tools, educational assets, and other improvement methodologies that support the fundamental transformation of organizations, goals and objectives.

Hardee's leadership has produced unprecedented improvements in financial and operational performance through business-processes management, risk management, and leveraging technological advancements to ensure effective and efficient processes. She has had engagements at several universities leading to extraordinary financial and operational results.