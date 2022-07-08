Claflin musician receives fellowship

Four South Carolina artists, including Claflin University Associate Professor Dr. Eunjung Choi, are the latest recipients of $10,000 fellowship awards from the South Carolina Arts Commission.

The SCAC Board of Directors approved four artists who exhibit hard work, exceptional ability and dedication to their discipline for the agency’s first $10,000 fellowships.

The artists receiving awards in FY23 are:

• Dr. Eunjung Choi of Orangeburg County for performance in music

• Michael Smallwood of Charleston County for playwriting/screenwriting

• Rebecca T. Godwin of Colleton County for prose

• Marlanda Dekine of Georgetown County for spoken word/slam poetry

Awards were $5,000 for most of the program’s history. Increased funding for the SCAC allowed a jump to $8,500 during the last fiscal year. The new $10,000 awards are a program high.

“Artistic excellence of the caliber these artists demonstrate should be rewarded. Each of the four are deserving of the financial benefit and prestige that comes with a fellowship. The South Carolina Arts Commission is excited to support their creative pursuits, and we cannot wait to see what comes next from them,” SCAC Executive Director David Platts said.

SCAC Deputy Director Ce Scott-Fitts said, “The fellowship program is one of the arts commission’s signature programs. It directly impacts artist development, one of the agency’s three core functions.

“Increasing the award makes the program more prestigious, but better serves the recipients. They receive financial resources so that they may focus on developing and creating art.”

Choi, a native of Seoul, South Korea, currently serves as associate professor of piano and coordinator of keyboard studies at Claflin.

She teaches applied piano, class piano, piano pedagogy and literature, and music appreciation.

Choi has presented numerous performances, lectures and workshops to international, national and regional music audiences in the U.S. and South Korea. Her articles have been published in major national and international journals.

Choi earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Dongduk Women’s University in Seoul, a master’s degree in music from Ball State University, a doctor of musical arts from the University of South Carolina, and completed a management development program at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education.