Claflin moves gala to on-campus site

Claflin University has announced a change in venue for the 27th Presidential Scholarship Gala on Friday, Nov. 19.
The gala featuring the rhythm-and-blues trio SWV has been relocated to the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena) on the Claflin campus of Claflin University. Purchase tickets now at https://alumni.claflin.edu/2021-presidential-gala
Claflin cited "the upcoming weather forecast/temperature" in announcing the change from the previously announced location, Camp Landy. The event was to have been held outdoors.
The gala, which begins at 7 p.m. and is part of homecoming week, raises funds for Claflin’s Presidential Scholars, high-achieving students who receive full tuition, room and board, and a book stipend because of their outstanding academic accomplishments.
The event will honor a former Claflin distinguished administrator, Alice Carson Tisdale. Former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale, who will be recognized posthumously, was the director of Claflin’s honors college, which bears her name. She was also the wife of the eighth president of Claflin University, Dr. Henry N. Tisdale.
The performers, Sisters With Voices, are from New York City. The group is made up of Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" Johnson and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons. They were one of the most successful R&B groups of the 1990s with a series of hits including "Weak," "Right Here (Human Nature Remix)," "I'm So into You," and "You're the One." The group disbanded in 1998 to pursue solo projects and reunited in 2005.
The university will exercise COVID-19 safety protocols (the wearing of a face covering and proof of full vaccination) for the gala and other events, Claflin stated.
The university is utilizing the CLEAR Health Pass (mobile app) for the verification of the COVID-19 vaccination. Attendees of the gala will receive instructions on using the app after tickets have been purchased.
In conjunction with homecoming, the inauguration of Claflin’s ninth president, Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 19. The event will be broadcast live on Claflin University’s Facebook. The event is invitation-only.
Warmack’s inauguration was originally scheduled for March 2020. However, the celebration was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another major event is the Homecoming Concert featuring rapper Big Latto. It will be held Thursday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.) at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds. Price: $45 for general admission.
Raised in Atlanta, 22-year-old rising rapper Latto has been making a name for herself since she was 10 years old. The Rap GameSeason One winner has continually released music since 2016 and signed with RCA Records in 2020. In June 2019, Latto released her EP Big Latto, which included her breakout-hit song “Bitch From Da Souf.” The December 2019 release of her follow-up project, Hit The Latto, contained the remix version of the track featuring Saweetie & Trina.
Some of the other events for Claflin's homecoming week are:
- CU Wine Down (Friday night)
- Young alumni social (Friday night)
- Tailgate Experience (Saturday)
- Game (Saturday)
- NPHC Step Show (Saturday)
- Alumni Dance Event (Saturday)