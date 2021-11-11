Claflin moves gala to on-campus site

Claflin University has announced a change in venue for the 27th Presidential Scholarship Gala on Friday, Nov. 19.

The gala featuring the rhythm-and-blues trio SWV has been relocated to the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena) on the Claflin campus of Claflin University. Purchase tickets now at https://alumni.claflin.edu/2021-presidential-gala

Claflin cited "the upcoming weather forecast/temperature" in announcing the change from the previously announced location, Camp Landy. The event was to have been held outdoors.

The gala, which begins at 7 p.m. and is part of homecoming week, raises funds for Claflin’s Presidential Scholars, high-achieving students who receive full tuition, room and board, and a book stipend because of their outstanding academic accomplishments.

The event will honor a former Claflin distinguished administrator, Alice Carson Tisdale. Former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale, who will be recognized posthumously, was the director of Claflin’s honors college, which bears her name. She was also the wife of the eighth president of Claflin University, Dr. Henry N. Tisdale.