Claflin mourns student; crash victim was Honors College junior

Claflin University is asking for prayers for the family and friends of a 20-year-old student who died in a crash.

Shadae Spann was a junior biology major and Honors College student from Sumter.

“Claflin University mourns the loss of a student with outstanding potential," Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said. “We solicit your prayers for Shadae's family and friends as they deal with this unexpected and tragic incident at this time.”

Claflin says Office of Counseling Services staff will be available to speak to students, faculty and staff. Telehealth services are also available.

The S.C. Highway Patrol believes Spann died at 11:21 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Her 2000 Mercedes E320 was traveling south on U.S. Highway 601 in Calhoun County when it crossed the center line, ran off the road and struck several trees. Spann and her vehicle were hidden by the brush.

Spann’s family called Sumter County authorities for help locating her.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, officers saw a skid mark on the side of U.S. 601. They stopped and investigated the area, finding Spann.