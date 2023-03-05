Mister Claflin Mendel Rivers and Miss Claflin Arteria Gibson have been crowned 2023 Mister and Miss CIAA.

The Mister & Miss CIAA Scholarship Competition recognizes two individuals who stand out in the areas of professionalism, academics, school involvement and public service. On Feb. 25 during “Super Saturday” in Baltimore at the Central Collegiate Athletic Association basketball tournament, seniors Mendel Rivers Arteria Gibson were crowned and presented with $2,500 scholarships.

“I was in complete shock,” Gibson said. “I was so happy to bring these titles home and put Claflin even higher on the map.”

Rivers’ win signifies the second ever Mister CIAA and Gibson is Claflin’s third Miss CIAA. “It was a moment of relief that all our hard work has paid off,” Rivers said

This is the first time that one university took home both titles.

"It's a big accomplishment. We don’t know the odds of this happening again,” royal court adviser and Claflin Assistant Vice President for Student Development Dr. Denver Malcolm Key said.

The titles are determined by a combination of various judged and non-judged components – one of which is voting. Before arriving in Baltimore, contenders had to submit an essay, transcript and resume, plus a video shedding light on sponsor Food Lion’s initiative against hunger.

At the CIAA tournament, they participated in interviews with Food Lion executives, community service initiatives, and a royal reception to engage with the other 11 institutions in the competition. A new addition to the selection process was a business plan proposal for a Food Lion pantry initiative.

Gibson’s platform is “A better You at CU,” which focuses on students' physical and mental well-being. “How can you be your best if you don’t feel your best?” Gibson said.

Rivers’ platform is “Boys to Men,” which promotes leadership, mentorship and excellence among his peers and youth within the community.

Upon graduating, Gibson, a senior from Columbia, plans to attend graduate school and earn her master’s degree in business administration. Her advice to aspiring Misses is to “stay positive throughout the week and be yourself.”

Gibson encouraged future Misses to not get wrapped up in the title and the crown and the sash. “Just be as authentic and as genuine as possible. As long as you're your best self, that is what the judges want to see.”

Rivers, also a senior from Columbia, is currently working co-op with Dominion Energy and Transportation. After graduating, he hopes that will turn into a full-time job.

His advice to aspiring Misters is to “look around your campus and look at what's going on and what needs change. Find ways that you can bring that change to the campus and find different ways to touch individual lives as well.”