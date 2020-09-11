Claflin Matriculation Day

Students will also have the option of ordering meals through the Bite app, and can also be delivered.

“How long our campus remains open will largely depend on the students’ behavior,” Warmack said.

“The campus must remain a safe, healthy environment for everyone,” Warmack said.

The university is also working with students financially, in these “tough times.”

“We fully recognize the financial challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. It poses a great challenge for students to finance their education. Nevertheless, to ease the burden I have directed our institutional advancement team to double down in its efforts to identify funders to can help support student scholarships,” Warmack said.

“As far as Claflin’s overall finances are concerned, we remain fiscally sound through the efforts of several divisions within the university working together to garner federal, private, state, and local funds,” Warmack said.

Warmack encouraged the students to continue to help move the university forward.

“Let us go forward today with our eyes on the prize of Claflin University becoming one of the greatest institutions in this country that just happens to be an HBCU,” Warmack said.

