Claflin math, computer program awarded $700K

Claflin University’s Mathematics and Computer Science Department has received a $700,000 subaward from the Savannah River Site Community Reuse Organization, sponsored by the National Nuclear Security Administration - U.S. Department of Energy.

The subaward is being administered over five years. Dr. Karina Liles, assistant professor of computer science and director of the Social Technologies and Robotics (STAR) Lab is the principle investigator.

Claflin's primary goal for the five-year grant period is to prepare undergraduate students to fill diverse advanced education, research, and career opportunities.

To achieve this, the program will focus on three primary approaches: outreach and recruitment; education and training; and engagement and retention. Funds from the grant will also be used for scholarship awards to computer science and computer engineering majors during the grant period.

"We are grateful for this award which will have a lasting impact to our students and Mathematics and Computer Science Department," Liles said. "We thank the Savannah River Site Community Reuse Organization and the National Nuclear Security Administration - U.S. Department of Energy who helped make this possible."

