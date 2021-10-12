Claflin mandates COVID vaccines for spring semester, vaccinations, COVID tests to be required for Nov. homecoming

This story is by Daa'iyah Fogle, Morgan Solomon and Dana'Ja Gore of The Panther, Claflin's student newspaper. www.claflin.edu/news-events/the-panther.

Amid a global pandemic, Claflin is making tough decisions with a focus on the health and well-being of students, faculty and others at the institution, the university president said.

President Dwaun J. Warmack spoke to Panther reporters on Sept. 30 about the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues. The session came ahead of a Student Government Association town hall meeting later in the day.

With COVID-19 disproportionately affecting Black and brown people and the Delta variant affecting more young people, “Claflin has to act to keep people safe,” Warmack said. “Beginning in January 2022, a COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all students to attend the university and as a condition of employment for all faculty and staff.”

The vaccination requirement will also apply to homecoming in November, Warmack said.

To attend any event, a person must be fully vaccinated. In addition, everyone will be required to provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours to attend homecoming events, he said.