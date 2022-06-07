Claflin, London Met become partners

Claflin University and London Metropolitan University signed a Memorandum of Understanding on May 26 to launch a historic academic partnership that will provide international study, teaching and research opportunities for students, faculty,and staff at both institutions.

Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack and London Metropolitan University Vice Chancellor Lynn Dobbs signed the agreement in Claflin's Ministers' Hall.

"This partnership is special. It's very different because it represents a significant financial investment by London Metropolitan University," Warmack said.

"They are investing in our students by bringing them to London and providing housing and scholarship opportunities."

London Metropolitan University is a public research university in London, England, with more than 12,000 students. It is commonly known as London Met. The University of North London (formerly the Polytechnic of North London) and London Guildhall University (formerly the City of London Polytechnic) merged in 2002 to create the university; however, the university's roots go back to 1848. The university has campuses in the City of London and the London Borough of Islington.

Students, faculty and staff from both universities will share their expertise, knowledge and skills through the agreement. Students from both universities will also have opportunities for customized study abroad programs, international summer school, internships and service-learning placement scholarships.

Another critical mission of the agreement is to promote substantive social change in the United States, the United Kingdom and other parts of the world.

"This MOU offers a much broader engagement than many of our other partnerships," Warmack said. "This partnership is intentional and inclusive.

"It is a one-of-a-kind partnership that includes students, faculty and staff. It's not often that staff members receive research opportunities through study-abroad programs."

Dobbs began her tenure as vice chancellor and chief executive at London Met in October 2018. Previously, she served six years as deputy vice chancellor and provost at Roehampton University, a public university in the United Kingdom.

"This partnership is very important to us," she said. "We have partnerships with many other universities, but most are commercial partnerships. Our agreement with Claflin benefits both institutions. We spent several months researching Claflin, and we had help from other universities and students in developing our proposal.

"We created three tiers for the universities. Claflin was selected as a Tier 1 partner, which means the university is an excellent investment. When we approached Dr. Warmack, he agreed that Claflin was the best fit for this MOU. We want to learn from Claflin, but we also want to share our knowledge during this partnership.

"We also want to learn more about serving minority students and the communities where they live."

The MOU aligns with Claflin's Value Proposition by fostering global perspectives through strategic interactions with diverse student and faculty populations and consistent involvement with inclusive learning experiences.

"London Metropolitan University has invited a delegation from Claflin to London," Warmack said. "I look forward to visiting their campus and hosting their team when they visit Claflin."

